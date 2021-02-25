NMDOH announces COVID-19 vaccine equity plan

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state announced a new component to its vaccine registration to ensure more equitable distribution. The New Mexico Department of Health says they want to make sure vaccines are going to the “most exposed” and vulnerable New Mexicans.
“New Mexico is using its doses more efficiently than any state in the country – and we’re ensuring that while supplies are limited, those doses go to the places where they can save the most lives and stop the spread of this virus most effectively,” said DOH Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins in a news release.
NMDOH says it’s adding a component to the allocation system based on a person’s social vulnerability index which is determined by socioeconomic status, household composition, and minority status. They’ll also work to develop alternative registration options including walk-in or locally scheduled clinics even mobile vaccination teams. They may also do door-to-door visits to encourage and get people registered.
The following are NMDOH’s plans for vaccine distributions:
I. Equitable allocation, distribution, and access
- Added an equity-based component to our allocation system based on CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index (SVIs) and COVID+ rates
- Prioritized onboarding of new providers which meet the needs of underserved communities
- Distributing more consistent allocations to individual providers to allow for improved planning
- Developing alternate registration modalities for vaccine administration
- Walk-in or locally scheduled clinics
- Mobile vaccination teams
II. Organizational structure and communications for equity
- Vaccine Equity Advisory Committee:
- Support Local Health Councils to develop vaccine equity advisory subcommittees to feed into Vaccine Equity Advisory Committee
- Communications: Develop external and internal plan focusing on vaccine equity
III. Community engagement to build vaccine confidence
Work with Local Community Health Councils and DOH Health Promotion Specialists to:
- Identify barriers and facilitators for COVID-19 vaccine uptake
- Adapt key messages from local data to develop local communications plans and strategies
- Train networks of Community Health Workers (CHW) and Community Health Representatives (CHR) to communicate messaging in local communities
- Deploy CHWs and CHRs in areas with a high SVI index including door-to-door home visits and development of local community sites for vaccination
IV. Monitor and evaluate for equity
- Collect and track data on vaccine phases, counties, age, and race and ethnicity for those receiving vaccines through NMSIIS
- Display data on public vaccine dashboard
- Monitor vaccine coverage with reference to SVI and COVID outbreaks
- Share data with local communities to support data-driven actions