NMDOH adjusts county COVID-19 vaccination figures

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is adjusting the way it reports the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered by the county. The New Mexico Department of Health says on Friday, Feb. 5 staff discovered a discrepancy in the computer code used to generate vaccination reports.

“New Mexico’s vaccination program is committed to rapid – and equitable – distribution. So far, we’re doing very well on both fronts – and today’s announcement will ensure that New Mexicans have even more accurate information about where vaccinations are taking place around our state,” said DOH Secretary-Designate Dr. Tracie Collins in a news release.

It has been reporting vaccinations based on the county where the shot is administered. It will instead be based on the county where a person lives. They say the change should be reflected in Tuesday, Feb. 9 numbers.