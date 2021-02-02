New Mexico woman looks to her book club to help vaccinate community

Coronavirus Vaccine

by: CBS Newspath

Posted: / Updated:

RUIDOSO, N.M. (CBS Newspath) – Many of us have been part of a book club at some point, it involves reading a book, meeting with friends, and perhaps drinking some wine. A group that calls themselves the ‘fabulous ladies book club’ took it one step further.

Dr. Keri Rath is one of two OBGYNs in her New Mexico county, so when she was asked to help vaccinate her community, she didn’t think twice. “I’ve watched our ICUs overflow. We needed a way to extricate ourselves. And I felt like this was how we could do it,” said Dr. Rath.

Dr. Rath knew she couldn’t do it alone, so she reached out to the first people that came to her mind, her book club. It took only one text to the ‘fabulous ladies book club’ and they were all in. Only the medical professionals give the shots, the rest, handle the logistics. After 21 clinics, the ‘fabulous ladies’ are on their way to fully vaccinating 2,300 people.

“I brought both of my children in to help. We were heading home, my son he’s 10 and he said, ‘Mom, I think what you’re doing is really special and it’s really important,'” said Keri, part of the book club.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES