New Mexico was first in the nation to launch website for COVID-19 vaccine registrations

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico has done something no other state has been able to figure out during the vaccine rollout. The state is the first in the nation to launch a statewide vaccine registration website. It was an Albuquerque software company called Real Time Solutions that created it. “My pops started it in 2000, it came out of Sandia Labs,” said Chief Operating Officer Chris Schroeder.

In December, Schroeder got a first of a kind job request. “Dr. Sanzone with the Department of Health was really guiding the direction of the development and her knowledge with how to move vaccine with our technical capabilities came up with a very powerful product,” said Schroeder.

Real Time Solutions worked closely with the New Mexico Department of Health to quickly create a vaccine registration website. Last week around 100 people who were scheduled to get vaccines at the Pit didn’t show up on Tuesday. The website was able to get eligible people within an hour to the Pit by sending alerts, so 100 doses didn’t go to waste because of it.

Schroeder says while the system isn’t perfect, they’re constantly making tweaks including when they launched the state’s hotline to register by phone and callers couldn’t get through. “The first week was really challenging… we had it up and rolling we didn’t know the volume. We started with six agents and now up to 33,” Schroeder said. He says the call wait time is now down to a minute and a half.

The small company of 22 employees working from home has now grown to around 60. “We’re really proud of what we’ve built…especially as a New Mexico company, the fact that New Mexico is doing so well,” Schroeder said.

NMDOH says New Mexico has the third highest vaccine administration rate among all state in the country and that’s in large measure thanks to the website. NMDOH also says they’re constantly working to refine the system and the team at Real Time Solutions has been responsive.