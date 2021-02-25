New Mexico ready to distribute Johnson & Johnson vaccine

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – If approved by the FDA, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could help rural communities in New Mexico. The FDA could soon give emergency use authorization for the vaccine. They are expecting four million doses ready to shop across the nation. While it is unknown how many doses New Mexico will get, state officials say they are ready.

“We’re rapidly planning on the distribution, just await the approval this weekend, but the team is ready to go so that we make sure those doses will be distributed,” said New Mexico Department of Health Secretary-designate Dr. Tracie Collins.

What makes this vaccine different, is that only one dose is required and it can be stored at refrigerator temperatures. That will ease transportation and storage issues making it more suitable for rural communities.