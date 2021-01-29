Navajo Nation health care facilities to offer vaccination events this weekend

Coronavirus Vaccine

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – There will be two COVID-19 vaccination events this weekend for those on the Navajo Nation. There will be an event on Saturday, January 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Gallup Indian Medical Center UNM Gallup Campus for individuals 65 years old and over and reside in the Gallup Service Unit or receive a majority of their healthcare at the Gallup Indian Medical Center.

Those who attend are asked to bring identification. There will be 800 doses of the vaccine available on a first-come-first-served basis. For additional information or questions call 505-722-1117.

Another event will take place at the Tsehootsooi Medical Center in Fort Defiance, Arizona on Sunday, Jan. 31 starting at 9 a.m. This event is for those 55 and older who have a medical record established at Tsehootsooi Medical Center and live within the Fort Defiance Service Unit.

An ID is required and 1,000 doses of the vaccine will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. For additional information or questions call 928-729-3435.

The Navajo Nation reports that more weekend vaccine events will be announced at additional health facility sites at a later time. Long wait times are anticipated at the vaccination events and those attending are encouraged to bring snacks, water, and other necessary items. Vaccinations are voluntary.

