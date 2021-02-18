Navajo Nation administers over 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation has reached its goal of administering 100,000 doses by the end of the month; That includes more than 23,000 people who received both doses. According to a news release, The Navajo Nation has administered 101,332 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines as of Thursday.

“COVID-19 vaccine doses are going into the arms of our people at a very high rate here on the Navajo Nation. The confidence level in the vaccines is very high among our Navajo people and that’s evident by the long lines of people wanting to receive the vaccine that we see at each vaccination site. There is great coordination occurring every day between the Navajo Area IHS, Navajo Department of Health, tribal health organizations, and all of the health care workers. I thank all of our Navajo people who are getting vaccinated to help protect themselves and others. If you would like to receive the vaccine, please contact your health care service unit and schedule an appointment or attend one of the drive-thru vaccination events,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez in a news release.

According to a news release, Navajo Area IHS reported that 133,765 total vaccine doses have been received and 23,729 individuals have received a first and second dose of the vaccines.

“The great report we received today from Navajo Area IHS is a testament to the hard worker and careful planning that our health care professionals are doing every day. We truly appreciate their dedication and sacrifices to help keep us safe and healthy. We certainly encourage all of our Navajo people to continue taking all precautions to prevent COVID-19 as we continue to see a decline in cases here on the Navajo Nation,” said Vice President Myron Lizer in a news release.

The news comes after the Navajo Nation reported only 27 new cases Thursday. They’ve also seen a big drop in the number of communities with the uncontrolled spread. Tribal health officials will host their drive-thru events across the reservation.