National data shows decline in COVID-19 cases at nursing homes

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The vaccine is driving down the number of COVID-19 cases in nursing homes. An organization representing more than 14,000 nursing homes and long-term care facilities released a report Tuesday.

It shows an 82% decline in nursing home cases since December 20, 2020, when there were more than 33,000 COVID-19 cases reported. Now they are reporting more than 6,000 cases.

New Mexico has seen a similar drop. On December 20, 2020 there were 26 new cases reported at long term care facilities. On March, 2, 2021 there were only two.