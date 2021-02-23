Lovelace Biomedical helps distribute COVID-19 vaccines across New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state has just announced they’ve administered more than 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Tuesday we are getting a behind-the-scenes look at one of the state’s critical vaccine distribution sites.

The Lovelace Biomedical Research Institute says it has the largest cold storage site in the state. Pfizer’s vaccine needs to be kept at subzero temperatures until used. KRQE News 13 crews were on the scene Tuesday morning where the National Guard helped divide up vaccines and send them out across New Mexico.

“The system has worked a lot better than what most of us I think thought,” said Dr. Robert Rubin, president and CEO of Lovelace Biomedical. “The state is ranked number two or three in the country all the time in effectiveness of distribution of vaccine.”

Since December, Lovelace Biomedical has received 10,000 vaccines a week. That amounts to about 70,000 vaccines so far and they say they will continue helping with distribution efforts as needed.