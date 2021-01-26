Los Lunas, Belen Public Health Office offer COVID-19 vaccine registration help for seniors

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Village of Los Lunas is partnering with the Belen Public Health Office to help senior residents register for the COVID-19 vaccine. The registration event is happening Saturday, January 30 during an open house at the Daniel Fernandez Recreation Center located at 1103 Hwy. 314 SW in Los Lunas.

“We know the process to navigate the online system and register for the COVID-19 vaccine can be confusing-especially for some of our seniors,” said Recreation Supervisor for the Village of Los Lunas Marcos Castillo in a press release. “We want to help take the guesswork out of the process and provide a place for residents to get their questions answered and get registered for the vaccine, so we can all look forward to the healthier, happy days that lie ahead.”

Organizers say they want to take the guess work out of registering and give residents peace of mind that they’re accurately signed up. The open house is free to attend and takes place from 9 a.m. to noon.