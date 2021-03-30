Homebound seniors in NM can get COVID vaccine at home

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is working to get vulnerable New Mexicans vaccinated in their homes. New Mexico’s Aging and Long-term Services Department has partnered with Presbyterian and Albuquerque Ambulance to vaccinate 30 homebound seniors daily. To make it easier, the seniors are getting the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine provided by the state.

“We are very happy to see Presbyterian stepping up to vaccinate individuals who are homebound and are hopeful that additional providers across the state will emulate these efforts,” said ALTSD Cabinet Secretary Katrina Hotrum-Lopez in a news release. “We’ve said it since the beginning- we are in this together and it takes all of us. A big thank you to the Presbyterian team for launching this pilot program with us, which increases accessibility to some of our most vulnerable and at-risk New Mexicans.”

State officials say so far 1,000 seniors have been vaccinated in their homes. The department says the partnership is also exploring other opportunities to bring more vaccines to seniors who may be experiencing barriers to accessing vaccines.

“At Presbyterian Health Plan, we’re committed to ensuring that every New Mexican gets vaccinated and are enthusiastic to partner with ALTSD to remove a barrier to vaccine access for homebound seniors,” said Mary Eden in the same news release, senior vice president of government programs, PHP. “Presbyterian teams including data and analytics staff, health plan care coordinators, pharmacists and paramedics came together to create a solution for our most frail population. We appreciate Sec. Hotrum-Lopez reaching out to us for this incredible opportunity to support her team’s efforts.”