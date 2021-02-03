‘Get the Shot’ campaign aims to educate, inform public of COVID-19 vaccine process

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is launching an informational campaign about getting registered for the COVID-19 vaccine. This is to help people better understand how the process works.

Bernalillo County Public Information Officer Tom Thorpe discusses the campaign. The”Get the Shot” campaign plans to run for seven months and the message will adjust with the need.

Thorpe explains the campaign is centered around vaccine awareness and that to get the shot they will need to register to receive the vaccine. He says that people may want to register to receive the vaccine for a variety of reasons like keeping family, friends, and coworkers safe.

Residents may also want to receive the vaccine because they want to resume normal day-to-day activities such as eating at restaurants or getting schools to reopen.

“Part of what we believe that government, county government is supposed to do is help people understand. We provide services that’s part of what we do, this is just another service is to educate and inform and let people know that it’s ok,” said Thorpe. “Yeah some people are going to have reservations, we know that, not everybody agrees with it and that’s ok you have to make your personal choice but if we want things to progress and move ahead and go back to the norm then this is what we have to do.”

To register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, visit cvvaccine.nmhealth.org.