First dose of COVID-19 vaccine provided to all New Mexico long-term care facilities

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa.(Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department reports that all of the state’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities, including staff and residents have had a vaccine clinic where the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was distributed.

The department says that all 309 of the state facilities had a clinic between December 28 and January 22. A press release from the department states that facilities will now be working with federal and pharmacy partners in order to schedule two more clinics at each facility.

“In less than a month, New Mexico has reached every long-term care facility in the state,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham in a press release. “That’s something to celebrate. We know New Mexicans want a faster process, all want more vaccines distributed faster and in more places. And we will get more product from the federal government, and we will get that done. But as we move forward in this unprecedented effort I am proud of New Mexico’s ability to rapidly get shots into arms, and we will continue to lead the southwest in per-capita vaccination rates, according to the CDC.”

The two additional clinics will be used to provide second doses to individuals who are eligible and to provide first doses to any staff or residents who may have missed the first clinic. “It’s important to remember that you are not fully protected until you have had both doses of the COVID vaccine,” said Department of Health Secretary-Designate Dr. Tracie Collins in the same press release. “We are very eager to see this vulnerable population fully vaccinated and better protected from COVID-19.”

ALTSD reports that in total, more than 12, 000 long-term care staff and residents were vaccinated during the first dose vaccine clinics in partnership with the Federal Pharmacy Program.