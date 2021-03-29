DOH: New Mexicans 75+ no longer need codes to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health has announced that New Mexicans 75-years-old and older who are registered online will no longer need event codes to schedule vaccine appointments. Seniors will now receive invitations to schedule appointments.

Seniors will log in to vaccinenm.org using their confirmation code and date of birth and schedule an appointment at a time and location that is convenient for them. An event code will not be required however, they will still need to make an appointment to receive their vaccine.

The DOH is prioritizing invitations for Phase 1A, New Mexicans that are 75 and older and New Mexicans 60 and older with chronic health conditions. As of March 28, the DOH reports that 70.1% of New Mexicans 75 and older have received at least a first dose and 57% are fully vaccinated.

The DOH and the Aging and Long Term Services Department are providing a new range of registration and vaccination support for New Mexicans and seniors that includes senior vaccination events, efforts to reach those who are homebound, and two call centers to provide support.

According to the DOH, there will typically be one senior center vaccination event in each of the four quadrants of the state each week with a minimum of 5,000 doses per week distributed at these events. At this time, more than 15,000 people have been vaccinated through these events.

New Mexicans can call 1-855-600-3453 and press option 0 for vaccine questions and then option 4 for tech support. Individuals who require additional accommodations, such as a ride to a vaccine event or a wheelchair upon arrival, will receive a call back from the Aging and Disability Resources Center or the UNM Office of Community Health. Additionally, family members or others can provide assistance with registration.

Officials at the DOH are encouraging all New Mexicans 16 years old and older to register online for the vaccine.