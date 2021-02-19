COVID-19 vaccine producers begin clinical trials on kids under the age of 16

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some COVID-19 vaccine producers are now shifting their clinical trials to children under the age of 16, but when could those vaccines actually become available to kids in New Mexico? COVID-19 vaccines for children under the age of 16 could start as early as this fall if approved, but some New Mexican parents remain divided on if they would even let their kids get the shot.

“As she is nine and her age group has a 99% survival rate, it’s a new vaccine, it’s fairly untested. I feel like the risks outweigh the benefits at this point,” said David Pinkston, who told KRQE he would not let his child get the vaccine early on. “This one, I understand there was a widespread panic, a widespread need, and so it bypassed a lot of those tests, however, when you’re talking kids, they’re still growing, their brains are still growing, I think it’s very dangerous to put something new into their bodies without more testing.”

“I think the benefits outweigh the risks so yes, my daughter’s almost 12 so I heard that they’re going to be changing it up to 12 so when it is available for her, I will have her take the vaccine and when it’s available for me, I’d like to take the vaccine too,” said Kristy Steelman, who told KRQE she would let her child get the vaccine early on. “I believe in the scientists and I believe that they did their due-diligence and I believe they’re not going to put children at risk.”

Both Moderna and Pfizer are currently running clinical trials with kids as young as 12, hoping to see if the vaccine produces enough of an immune response in children. Earlier on Friday, the country’s infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says while studies are underway, it could still be a long time before enough information is available to give kids the vaccine.

“We will likely get information for high schoolers at some time in the fall,” said Dr. Fauci. “But it is, I would say, more than unlikely, we will not have data on elementary school children until at least the first quarter of 2022.”

While Oxford-AstraZeneca’s vaccine has not been approved in the U.S. yet, they’re already beginning clinical trials on kids in the U.K. Other vaccine providers like Johnson & Johnson and Novavax say they also plan to test the vaccines on children but are further behind in studies. As of now, the FDA has not approved vaccines for children under 16 because of the lack of data showing it’s safe and effective on kids.

While AstraZeneca’s trial is giving the vaccine to kids as young as six years old, both Pfizer and Moderna are starting their trials with kids 12 and older. KRQE News 13 reached out to the New Mexico Department of Health to see if any of these clinical trials with children are happening here in the state. They say, at the moment, they are not aware of any.