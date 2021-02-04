City helping seniors register for COVID-19 vaccine through 311

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is working with 311 to help seniors register for the coronavirus vaccine. Albuquerque seniors 60 and older that would rather register over the phone than the internet, can call 311. Operators will take down their information so a Department of Senior Affairs staff member can reach out to help them through the registration process.

“The pandemic has had devastating effects on our seniors, who are at a higher risk and are also feeling the impacts of the long isolation COVID has created. We want to make sure any senior who needs help knows the City is there as a resource,” said Mayor Tim Keller in a news release.

According to a news release, Senior Affairs has dedicated 46 team members to registration efforts in order to ease barriers for metro-area seniors. They are taking calls Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Senior Affairs staff will register people Monday through Friday between 8:15 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

“We’re so pleased to see the City of Albuquerque leading by example and taking these measures to assist our seniors,” said N.M. Aging and Long-Term Services Department Secretary Katrina Hotrum-Lopez in the same news release. “Vaccine registration collaborations like this one are the most effective way to advocate for and protect our New Mexico seniors.”