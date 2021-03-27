‘Better Call Saul’ stars get COVID vaccine at Hispanic Cultural Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some familiar faces were among the hundreds of people getting their COVID vaccine Saturday in southwest Albuquerque. Actors Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn got their first shot Saturday afternoon at the National Hispanic Cultural Center near Fourth and Bridge.

They’re currently in Albuquerque shooting the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul and wanted to help promote getting vaccinated. Bernalillo County Commissioner and Breaking Bad alum Steven Michael Quezada invited them to the clinic.

“A lot of awareness for us to be safe when we go into the community that we’re part of for months and months and really respect that we need to be part of the solution here, as well,” actress Rhea Seehorn said. They’re reminding New Mexicans to register for the vaccine.

After getting their vaccines, the ‘Better Call Saul’ case also mentioned how much they enjoy working in Albuquerque. Bob Odenkirk was seen wearing a New Mexico United hat. They explained how filming here has changed during the pandemic. “A little nervewracking but for me, a joy once we started doing the work,” he said.

“We’re all so thrilled to be back here and back in New Mexico and we love shooting in Albuquerque, but there’s a lot of precautions Sony’s putting in, AMC – social-distancing, having people in zones, mask-wearing until the last second when the camera’s rolling,” Seehorn added. They say many of their crew members have already been vaccinated.