‘Better Call Saul’ cast to get COVID vaccine Saturday

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - Every New Mexican should be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in just a few weeks, but will you still have to wait for the New Mexico Department of Health to send you an invitation to get it? The NMDOH says they plan to open up phase two by mid-April, allowing for anyone 16 and older to get the vaccine.

Other states have walk-in clinics for anyone who wants a vaccine, so KRQE News 13 asked if they will do something like that here. "Our intention is to run as many of the vaccinations through the state registration system as we can, just because it's the most efficient way to do it and it helps us create the best and most accurate record for how far along we are," said Matt Bieber with the NMDOH. "The goal, overall, is to get vaccine to as many people as quickly as we can and that will always be the guiding principle."