Archdiocese of Santa Fe releases statement on COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine protects against COVID-19, according to an analysis by U.S. regulators Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, that sets the stage for a final decision on a new and easier-to-use shot to help tame the pandemic. The Food and Drug Administration’s scientists confirmed that overall, it’s about 66% effective and also said J&J’s shot, one that could help speed vaccinations by requiring just one dose instead of two, is safe to use. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Archdiocese of Santa Fe released a statement regarding the ethics of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Archbishop John C. Wester is in favor of Catholics receiving the single-dose vaccine or any of the other available vaccines.

Archbishop Wester said the approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is “good news.” He also addresses some Catholics’ concerns about the vaccine not being ethical. “I wish to assure all Catholics in the Archdiocese of Santa Fe that in the current pandemic and given the limited vaccine options available to achieve healing for our nation and our world, it is entirely morally acceptable to receive this one dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine or either of the other two,” Archbishop Wester said.

Read the full statement below: