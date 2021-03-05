Archdiocese of Santa Fe releases statement on COVID-19 vaccine

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Archdiocese of Santa Fe released a statement regarding the ethics of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Archbishop John C. Wester is in favor of Catholics receiving the single-dose vaccine or any of the other available vaccines.
Archbishop Wester said the approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is “good news.” He also addresses some Catholics’ concerns about the vaccine not being ethical. “I wish to assure all Catholics in the Archdiocese of Santa Fe that in the current pandemic and given the limited vaccine options available to achieve healing for our nation and our world, it is entirely morally acceptable to receive this one dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine or either of the other two,” Archbishop Wester said.
Read the full statement below: