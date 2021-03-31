All New Mexicans 16 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 10, 2021 file photo, a health worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 to a patient inside the convention center known as “La Nuvola”, The Cloud, in Rome. Irish health officials have recommended the temporary suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports of serious blood clotting after inoculations in Norway. Dr. Ronan Glynn, Irelandâ€™s deputy chief medical officer, said Sunday, March 14 the recommendation was made after Norwayâ€™s medicines agency reported four cases of blood clotting in adults after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, file)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health announced beginning Monday, April, 5, all New Mexicans 16-years-old and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Currently, Phases 1A, 1B and 1C are eligible. Also, starting Monday, Phase 2 will be eligible for the vaccine.

The NMDOH says they will continue to prioritize vaccine invitations for Phase 1A New Mexicans who are 75 years and older, and New Mexicans 60 years and older with a chronic condition. Earlier this week, the NMDOH announced that New Mexicans 75-years-old and older who are registered online will no longer need event codes to schedule vaccine appointments. Seniors will now receive invitations to schedule appointments.

Seniors will log in to vaccinenm.org using their confirmation code and date of birth and schedule an appointment at a time and location that is convenient for them. An event code will not be required however, they will still need to make an appointment to receive their vaccine.

According to a news release, the DOH has chosen to open Phase 2 because providers in some parts of the state are no longer able to fill appointments within Phases 1A, 1B, and 1C. New Mexicans can call 1-855-600-3453 and press option 0 for vaccine questions and then option 4 for tech support. Individuals who require additional accommodations, such as a ride to a vaccine event or a wheelchair upon arrival, will receive a call back from the Aging and Disability Resources Center or the UNM Office of Community Health. Additionally, family members or others can provide assistance with registration.