5 CVS pharmacies in New Mexico to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines

Coronavirus Vaccine

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Five CVS pharmacy locations across New Mexico will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, March 31. The vaccines will be given by appointment only and walk-ins will not be allowed.

They will be administered by pharmacists and other trained healthcare professionals. The specific locations have not yet been released but CVS has posted on its website that the pharmacy locations will be in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Santa Fe, Las Cruces, and Roswell.

To qualify for an appointment you must be within the state’s current eligibility phase. Appointments can be made online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES