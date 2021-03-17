35% of New Mexico residents have had at least 1 COVID-19 vaccine dose

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico released some new vaccine numbers showing a significant milestone. Thirty-five percent of the population has at least one shot, nearly 21% are fully vaccinated.

The big bump in numbers is in part because of the inclusion of federal data. The state now has a breakdown of where those shots from the federal program went.

Those include shots at Veterans Affairs, Indian Health Services, Department of Defense, and Federal Bureau of Prisons. Last week, the New Mexico Department sent out an alert asking people who received the vaccine outside the system to update their information through the state portal.

The department stated that some residents have gone out-of-state to get vaccinated or to providers who don’t report to the state. While DOH says that’s okay, they do want to know about it in order to update the state system and to get an invitation to someone else in the vaccination portal who is in need of one.

On Monday it was reported that about 29% of the nearly 1.7 million New Mexicans who are eligible for a vaccine had received a first dose. The state said it believes vaccines are responsible for about a 60% reduction in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported each day.