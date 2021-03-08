Take the KRQE Survey: Coronavirus Unemployment

How has the pandemic affected your finances? Or your employment? We are asking for your feedback in our new Coronavirus Unemployment Survey.

According to the Labor Department, 4.3 million Americans are receiving traditional state unemployment benefits. Counting supplemental federal unemployment programs that were established to soften the pandemic’s economic damage, an estimated 18 million people are collecting some form of jobless aid.

This survey will conclude Thursday at 1:30 p.m. Look for results later this week on krqe.com