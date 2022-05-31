SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe High School is hosting a COVID vaccination clinic Tuesday afternoon. The clinic will be held at the SFHS gym from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Vaccines are available for kids five through eleven and up. Walk-ins are welcome, you can also register online for an appointment. All children getting vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.