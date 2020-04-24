Request an absentee ballot in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Primary Election will take place on June 2, 2020. In response to the coronavirus in New Mexico, state and county officials are encouraging New Mexican voters to vote by absentee ballot.

Important Dates

May 5, 2020 – Deadline to update your voter registration

May 28, 2020 – Deadline to request an absentee ballot

June 2, 202 – New Mexico Primary

Other ways to get an Absentee Ballot

Submitting Your Ballot

All absentee ballots may be returned by mail (with postage already paid for by the state) to your County Clerk’s Office, or in-person at an alternative voting location, mobile alternative voting location, or any Election Day polling location no later than 7:00 p.m. on June 2, 2020.

Voters are encouraged to call (505) 243-VOTE (8683) with any questions regarding absentee voting.