Request an absentee ballot in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Primary Election will take place on June 2, 2020. In response to the coronavirus in New Mexico, state and county officials are encouraging New Mexican voters to vote by absentee ballot.
Important Dates
- May 5, 2020 – Deadline to update your voter registration
- May 28, 2020 – Deadline to request an absentee ballot
- June 2, 202 – New Mexico Primary
Other ways to get an Absentee Ballot
- Fill out an absentee ballot request through the Secretary of State Online Portal. This portal is available for all registered voters in New Mexico.
- Contact your County Clerk in person, by phone, by mail, or by email. Contact info for all 33 New Mexico County Clerks
- Download an Absentee Ballot Application, then mail or hand-deliver it to your County Clerk
Submitting Your Ballot
All absentee ballots may be returned by mail (with postage already paid for by the state) to your County Clerk’s Office, or in-person at an alternative voting location, mobile alternative voting location, or any Election Day polling location no later than 7:00 p.m. on June 2, 2020.
Voters are encouraged to call (505) 243-VOTE (8683) with any questions regarding absentee voting.