Reopening New Mexico: State COVID-19 Guidelines for Employers and Individuals

The steps outlined in this document are intended to help business owners understand the requirements and guidelines to keep their customers and employees safe during the reopening phase of coronavirus pandemic. As New Mexico meets the public health milestones that allow the state to gradually reopen, workplaces will have to abide by guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and OSHA, as well as the New Mexico COVID-Safe Practices in this document to open and remain open.
- General Employer Guidelines, pages 9, 10
- Retail, page 11
- Office, page 14
- Farmers Markets, pages 15, 16
- Youth Programs, pages 17, 18, 19
- Houses of Worship, pages 28, 29
- Farms and Ranches, pages 30, 31
- Animal Shelters, Animal Rescue, pages 32, 33, 34
Not included in this document:
- Salons, Spas and Tattoo Parlors
- Gyms
- Museums and Cultural Institutions
- Casinos
- Film & Television
COVID-Safe Practices for Reopening
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
- COVID-19 case by state, global statistics, maps
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order
- Essential & Non-Essential Business Operations
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites