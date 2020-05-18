Reopening New Mexico: State COVID-19 Guidelines for Employers and Individuals

Coronavirus Resources

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The steps outlined in this document are intended to help business owners understand the requirements and guidelines to keep their customers and employees safe during the reopening phase of coronavirus pandemic. As New Mexico meets the public health milestones that allow the state to gradually reopen, workplaces will have to abide by guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and OSHA, as well as the New Mexico COVID-Safe Practices in this document to open and remain open.

  • General Employer Guidelines, pages 9, 10
  • Retail, page 11
  • Office, page 14
  • Farmers Markets, pages 15, 16
  • Youth Programs, pages 17, 18, 19
  • Houses of Worship, pages 28, 29
  • Farms and Ranches,  pages 30, 31
  • Animal Shelters, Animal Rescue, pages 32, 33, 34

Not included in this document:

  • Salons, Spas and Tattoo Parlors
  • Gyms
  • Museums and Cultural Institutions
  • Casinos
  • Film & Television

COVID-Safe Practices for Reopening

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Monday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Monday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss