New Mexico School Meal Sites – Complete List

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Health Secretary issued a public health order temporarily prohibiting mass gatherings in New Mexico that brings together 100 or more people in a single room. The public health order defines mass gatherings where people gather in space like auditoriums, stadiums, arenas, conference centers and theaters.

According to a release, places exempt from the order are airports, other mass transit, shopping malls, shelters, retail and grocery stores, offices and businesses, courthouses, all educational institutions, child-care centers, health care facilities and other congregate care facilities and places of worship.