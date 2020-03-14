New Mexico School Meal Sites – Complete List

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Out-of-School Time Network (NMOST) has compiled a list of known meal sites that will continue to serve meals to students in school districts throughout the state of New Mexico during the statewide public school closures due to coronavirus. Below, you will find that all school districts in the state are in alphabetical order. For school districts where days, times, and locations of meal sites are unknown/unclear, hyperlinks will take you to a web page with the contact information for that school district’s Food Service/Nutrition Service Director whom you can direct your questions to. Just click on the name of your school district.
For any Health related questions about COVID-19 (aka the Coronavirus) please call 1-855-600-3453
For any questions relating to school closures, job issues, food etc., please call 1-833-551-0518
SCHOOL DISTRICTS
Alamogordo Public Schools
Albuquerque Public Schools
- APS has Identified 89 Sites for Student Meal Pick-ups
- Grab & Go meals will be provided to students during three-week school closure.
- Follow the hyperlink above for more information
Animas Public Schools
Artesia Public Schools
Aztec Municipal Schools
Belen Consolidated Schools
Bernalillo Public Schools
Bloomfield Schools
Capitan Municipal Schools
Carlsbad Municipal Schools
- Carlsbad Municipal Schools will be providing meals at the following sites:
- Hillcrest Elementary – 215 N. 6th Street
- Carlsbad High School – 3000 W. Church
- Carlsbad Intermediate School – 8—W. Church
- Desert Willow Elementary – 2100 Primrose Street
- Carlsbad Sixth Grade Academy – 301 Alta Vista Street
- Breakfast and Lunch meals will be provided together from 9:00 – 10:30am for pick up each day.
Carrizozo Municipal Schools (575)648-2346
Central Consolidated Schools (505) 598-1018
Chama Valley Schools
Cimarron Public Schools
- Students can pick up a Grab and Go Lunch and Breakfast for the following day at the following locations/times, Monday through Friday for the duration of the closure:
- Cimarron Elementary Cafeteria (West side of building): 11:00 am – 12:00 pm daily
- Eagle Nest School (front of the building): 11:30 am – 12:30 pm daily
- Angel Nest Apartments (front of the building): 11:45 am – 12:00 pm daily
- Angel Skye Apartments (front of the building): 12:00 pm – 12:15 pm daily
- Lowe’s grocery store (front of the building): 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm daily
Clayton Municipal Schools (575) 374-9611
Cloudcroft Municipal Schools (575) 601-4416
Clovis Municipal Schools
Cobre Consolidated Schools
Corona Public Schools (575) 849-1911
Cuba Independent Schools
- Beginning Wednesday 3/18 grab’n go meals will be available at the CHS cafeteria from 10-11am & in outlying communities with exact time & location to be announced
- Deming Public Schools, Student Nutrition Department will provide free meals to all DPS enrolled students regardless of which school they attend. No paperwork is required, children must be present in order for meals to be provided. Meals will be provided based on the number of children present. Families will be able to pick up both breakfast and lunch at the same time (drive-thru meal service). On the following dates Monday, March 23 – Friday, April 3, 2020 at four school sites from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Meals will be provided on a first come first serve basis.
- Bataan Elementary – 2200 Hwy 418 SW, Deming, NM
- Columbus Elementary – 7450 Altura RD SE, Columbus, NM
- Ruben S. Torres Elementary – 1910 8th Street NW, Deming, NM
- Central Cafeteria – 422 W Birch, Deming, NM
Des Moines Municipal Schools (575) 278-2611
Dexter Consolidated Schools
Dora Consolidated Schools (575) 477-2211
Dulce Independent Schools
Espanola Public Schools
- District officials will meet on Sunday afternoon to plan and work out logistics during the closure, including food options for students and expectations for school employees for the next three weeks.
- During the time of school closure, the District is working on a plan to provide school meals beginning on Tuesday, March 24th (after the District’s scheduled Spring Break)
Eunice Public Schools
Farmington Municipal Schools
- All FMS PreK-12 students are eligible for meals at any site, not just the school they attend. STUDENTS MUST BE PRESENT. Breakfast & lunch served at the same time. All meals must be taken home, not eaten on school premises. Use bus loading zones for car or walking pickups. Meal distributions will occur Monday-Friday starting March 23 until April 3.
- Morning pick-up: 8-10am
- Animas Elementary
- Apache Elementary
- Bluffiew Elementary
- McCormick Elementary
- Esperanza Elementary
- McKinley Elementary
- Hermosa Middle School
- Tibbetts Middle School
- Farmington High School
- Rocinante High School
- Evening pick-up (for next day): 5-7pm
- Central Kitchen (305 N. Court)
- Tibbetts Middle School
- Mesa View Middle School
Gadsden Independent Schools
Gallup-McKinley County Schools (505) 721-1000
Grants-Cibola County Schools
- Meals for students will continue to be provided to all GCCS students. Lunches will be provided through a bus route delivery system and school site delivery system.
- Meals availability begins on TUESDAY, March 17th
- Meals will be made available through two distribution channels:
- For those students who ordinarily ride the bus to school, meals will be delivered to the bus stops where the student would normally be picked up (times TBD)
- Those students who do not ordinarily ride the bus to school will be able to pick up meals at their regular school sites. These meals will be prepared as a “grab ’n go” method.
- Distribution of meals (Breakfast & Lunch).
- Please note that meals will be ready for pickup starting at 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 16th – Friday, March 20th. Students must have ID cards with no exceptions!
Hatch Valley Public Schools
Hobbs Municipal Schools
- Meals seved in “to go” packs Monday – Friday, March 16 – April 3
- Breakfast, 7:30am – 8:15am
- Lunch, 11:30am – 12:30pm
- Provided at all 13 elementary schools in Hobbs Municipal Schools
- If you are a secondary student, you are encouraged to go to the elementary school closest to your home.
Hondo Valley Public Schools
Jemez Mountain Public Schools
Jemez Valley Public Schools
Lake Arthur Municipal Schools
Las Cruces Public Schools
Las Vegas City Public Schools
- Beginning Monday, March 16 through April 3 Las Vegas City Schools will be serving grab & go breakfasts and lunch to students. At this time no one will be allowed to eat in the cafeteria. Buses will travel to outlying communities following their bus routes to deliver breakfast and lunch. Bus numbers delivering are 71, 80, 82, and 64. Serving times are as follows:
- Silas Lopez ECC Breakfast 8:30 – 9:30am; lunch 11:30am – 12pm
- Sierra Vista Elementary Breakfast 8:30 – 9:30am; lunch 11:30am – 12:30pm
- Breakfast Delivery for Breakfast: Leave Las Vegas at 8:00am
- Bus Delivery for Lunch: Leave Las Vegas at 11:00am
- School based health clinics will remain open. Questions about health issues call 1-855-600-3453
Logan Municipal Schools
Lordsburg Municipal Schools
Los Alamos Public Schools
- Beginning March 16th and ending April 3rd, grab and go lunches will be provided for students who need them from 11 am – 1 pm at Aspen Elementary School
- Beginning March 17, 2020, LLPS will provide FREE breakfast and lunch to all students.
- Both Meals will be served from 11:30-1:00 every weekday, except holidays. Meals will be provided to students at several of our school sites and in the community. All meals will be “grab and go” and will be served by driving through a line. Adult meals will cost $4.00.
- The following sites will provide meals to students during the 3-week closure:
- Ann Parish Elementary
- Meadowlake Fire Station
- Desert View Elementary
- Los Lunas Elementary
- Katherine Gallegos Elementary
- Huning Ranch Park
- Los Lunas High School
- Peralta Elementary
Loving Municipal Schools
Lovington Public Schools
Magdalena Municipal Schools
Maxwell Municipal Schools
Mesa Vista Consolidated Schools
Mora Independent Schools
Moriarty Municipal Schools
Mosquero Municipal Schools
Pecos Independent Schools
Peñasco Independent Schools
- During the closure food service will continue on the following schedule:
- Monday – Friday Grab and Go Breakfast and Lunch will be distributed between 10:00 -12:00 at 3 locations:
- PISD Cafeteria
- Ojo Sarco Community Center
- Picuris Pueblo
Pojoaque Valley Public Schools
Portales Municipal Schools
- The Portales School Board will meet on Monday to discuss and make decisions about this unforeseen closure. More information will be provided after that meeting.
Quemado Independent Schools
Questa Independent Schools
- Effective Monday, March 16, 2020, Questa Public Schools will provide breakfast and lunch to students using a drive thru method. As you drive up to the designated sites, tell the person at the site the number of meals you need. A paper sack will be handed to you with the meal(s). Please do not get out of your vehicle as this is very important for everyone’s well being. This will continue throughout the three weeks unless the system has to be modified for unforeseen reasons. At Cerro & Costilla look for a QISD Suburban.
- All meals will be served accordingly: Breakfast 8:00 AM – 8:30 AM and Lunch 12:00 PM – 12:30 PM
- Locations:
- Questa, Alta Vista – Alta Vista north side cafeteria door
- Cerro: Cerro VFW
- Costilla: Costilla Gas Station
Raton Public Schools
Reserve Independent Schools
Rio Rancho Public Schools
- During the three-week mandatory school closure, grab-n-go breakfast and lunches will be made available to children up to the age of 18 at the following locations:
- Rio Rancho Middle School (11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)
- Ernest Stapleton Elementary School (11 a.m. to 12 p.m.)
- Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School (11am to 12 p.m.)
- Puesta del Sol Elementary School (11am to 12 p.m.)
- Colinas del Norte Elementary School (11:30 to 12:30 p.m.)
- Sandia Vista Elementary School (11 a.m. to 12 p.m.)
- Lincoln Middle School (11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)
- As with our summer meal program, all children must be in the vehicle with the adult picking up the meals in order for us to release the meals. We will provide both breakfast and lunch in a grab-n-go format at the same time.
Roswell Independent Schools
Roy Municipal Schools
Ruidoso Municipal Schools
- Drive-thru pick-up service located at White Mountain Elementary School
- Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30am
- Lunch: 12:00 – 1:00pm
- Student’s name is the only requirement for pick-up.
- *Food 4 Kids Backpack program will continue with weekend food distribution during the 3 weeks of closures. Food will be available during Friday distributions at the WME Cafeteria drive-thru pick-up area.
San Jon Municipal Schools
Santa Fe Public Schools
- The district will provide meals, free of charge, to all SFPS students under age 18, beginning after Spring Break, on Monday, March 23rd. These meals will be distributed curbside at the following locations:
- Aspen Middle School
- Capital High School
- Chaparral Elementary School
- Kearny Elementary School
- Ramirez Thomas Elementary School
- Santa Fe High School
- Sweeney Elementary School
- Food pickup will be available at the following times:
- Breakfast 7:30 AM – 8:30 AM
- Lunch 11:45 AM – 12:45 AM
- As you pick up meals, please remain in your vehicle. The district will let families know, as soon as possible, if they will have meals available during Spring Break, March 16th – 23rd.
Santa Rosa Consolidated Schools
Silver Consolidated Schools
- Beginning Monday, March 23, Stout Elementary Cafeteria and Cliff Schools Cafeteria will be serving grab & go meals for breakfast from 8:00 – 9:00am and lunch grab & go meals from 12:00 – 1:00pm
- Communication about potential spring break sites is forthcoming
Socorro Consolidated Schools
Springer Municipal Schools
- Beginning Monday, March 16, 2020, Monday – Friday, all students may pick up breakfast and lunch next door to the fire department. Students may not linger; this is a grab and go. Breakfast will be served from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Lunch will be served from 12:00 p.m.
- Meal Distributions start Monday, March 23rd. Stay tuned to Taos website for more information.
- During the weeks of March 16 and March 30th, Tatum Schools will provide give and go lunches at the School Cafeteria at 11:30 AM (Monday – Thursday). These meals will be provided for students only. Lunches will not be provided during the week of March 23 due to this being Spring Break Week.
Texico Municipal Schools
Truth or Consequences Municipal Schools
Tucumcari Public Schools
- Meals will be provided to students during this crisis starting Monday and will carry on through Friday for the duration of the closure and Spring Break. Breakfast will be served from 7:30am to 9am and lunch will be from 11:30am to 1pm and will be in the form of a grab and go kit. These meals can be either taken to your vehicle or handed out at the doors in front of Mesa Cafeteria.
- Breakfast and lunch grab & go meals will be provided 8:30-9:00/11:30-12:30 at the TMS Cafeteria and Mescalero Community Center for the weeks of Mar 16-20/Mar30-Apr3. Updates will be posted as needed.
Vaughn Municipal Schools
Wagon Mound Public Schools
West Las Vegas Public Schools
Zuni Public Schools
- ZPSD will serve students (K-12) breakfast and lunch after spring break ends. Meals will be served on weekdays from March 23rd – 27th and March 30th – April 3rd via summer school sites. Watch all social media sites for the times.