New Mexico Travel Order under the states’ Public Health Order

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, individuals traveling to New Mexico, whether a visitor or residents returning from out of state, must self-isolate or self-quarantine for a period of at least 14 days from the date of their entry into the State of New Mexico or for the duration of their presence in the State, whichever is shorter.

Q: What type of travel does this apply to?

A: Any travel into the state such as, but not limited to, travel by air or vehicles.

Q: Who does this apply to?

A: Anyone, visitors or residents.

Q: Are their exemptions?

A: Yes. Essential employees traveling for essential work-related business. This includes:

Those Performing Public Safety or Public Health Functions

Persons Employed by Airlines

Military Personnel

Federal Employees

Those Employed by a Federal Agency or National Defense Contractor

Emergency First Responders

Health Care Workers

Those Arriving in the State Pursuant to a Court Order

This also includes persons who are employed or contracted by an “essential business”, as defined by the operative public health order addressing mass gathering restrictions and business closures, and who are traveling into New Mexico to conduct business activities.

Q: If I’m an essential employee, do I have to self-quarantine if I traveled for non-essential work?

A: Yes. If you traveled out of state for non-essential business, you are to quarantine for 14 days.

Q: What does “self-quarantine” or “self-isolate” mean?

The voluntary physical separation of person or group of people in a residence or other place of lodging.

Q: Are their exemptions to “self-quarantine”?

Any person who is self-isolating or self-quarantining may only leave a residence or place of lodging to receive medical care.

Q: Can you visit someone during quarantine?

A: Family or household members may visit an isolated or quarantined person, but those visitors are directed to then self-isolate or self-quarantine for a period of no less than 14 days.

Q: If I have to quarantine at a hotel, can I get any sort of financial aid?

A: All persons self-isolating or self-quarantining shall be responsible for all costs associated with the isolation or quarantine.

Q: What happens if someone doesn’t self-isolate or self-quarantine?

A: The Governor under the New Mexico Public Health Order advises all executive agencies, to take all necessary steps to ensure the screening and appropriate isolation and quarantine of individuals who travel or return from travel into the state.

This will include making temporary holds of individuals or groups, obtaining court orders requiring isolation or quarantine in compliance with the provisions of the Public Health Emergency Response Act, and imposing any civil or criminal penalties warranted under the Public Health Emergency Response Act and the Public Health Act when individuals do not self-isolate or self-quarantine as required by this Order.

Q: When does this go into effect and for how long?

A: This Order supersedes any previous orders, proclamations, or directives in conflict. This Executive Order shall take effect on July 1, 2020 and shall remain in effect through the duration of the public health emergency declared in Executive Order 2020-004 and any extensions of that emergency declaration or until it is rescinded.