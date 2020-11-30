New Mexico COVID-19 Red, Yellow, Green Level Definitions

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday, November 30, 2020, Governer Michelle Lujan Grisham introduced a new policy to transition county-by-county reopening levels to a tiered system: red, yellow, and green. The county-by-county status map will be updated every two weeks beginning December 2, 2020.

According to the Governor, when a county moves to a less restrictive level, it may begin operation at that level immediately upon the map’s update. If a county moves back to a more restrictive level, it will start operating at that level restriction within 48 hours after the map’s update.

New Mexico COVID-19 Red Level

Red Level

  • Essential Retail: 25% of maximum occupancy of 75 customers, whichever is smaller
  • Food & Drink Establishments: No indoor dining, outdoor dining allowed at 25% of maximum occupancy, establishments serving alcohol must close by 9:00 PM
  • Houses of Worship: 25% of maximum occupancy
  • Places of Lodging: 40% of maximum occupancy for those that are New Mexico Safe Certified, 25% for those that are not, 5 guests maximum for vacation rentals
  • Essential Businesses: Must limit operations to only those absolutely necessary to carry out essential functions
  • Mass Gatherings Limits: 5 persons, 10 vehicles
  • Close-Contact Businesses: 25% of maximum occupancy or 10 customers at one time, whichever is smaller
  • Outdoor Recreational Facilities: Remain closed
  • Close-Contact Recreational Facilities: Remain closed
  • All Other Businesses, including Non-Essential Retail Stores: 25% of maximum occupancy or 75 customers at one time, whichever is smaller
New Mexico COVID-19 Yellow Level

Yellow Level

  • Essential Retail: 25% of maximum occupancy of 125 customers, whichever is smaller
  • Food & Drink Establishments: Indoor dining allowed at 25% maximum occupancy, outdoor dining allowed at 75% of maximum occupancy, establishments serving alcohol must close by 10:00 PM
  • Houses of Worship: 25% of maximum occupancy
  • Places of Lodging: 60% of maximum occupancy for those that are New Mexico Safe Certified, 25% for those that are not, 5 guests maximum for vacation rentals
  • Essential Businesses: Must limit operations to only those absolutely necessary to carry out essential functions
  • Mass Gatherings Limits: 10 persons, 25 vehicles
  • Close-Contact Businesses: 25% of maximum occupancy or 20 customers at one time, whichever is smaller
  • Outdoor Recreational Facilities: 25% maximum occupancy
  • Close-Contact Recreational Facilities: Remain closed
  • All Other Businesses, including Non-Essential Retail Stores: 25% of maximum occupancy or 125 customers at one time, whichever is smaller
New Mexico COVID-19 Green Level
  • Essential Retail: 50% of maximum occupancy of 125 customers, whichever is smaller
  • Food & Drink Establishments: Indoor dining allowed at 50% maximum occupancy, outdoor dining allowed at 75% of maximum occupancy
  • Houses of Worship: 50% of maximum occupancy
  • Places of Lodging: 75% of maximum occupancy for those that are New Mexico Safe Certified, 40% for those that are not, 10 guests maximum for vacation rentals
  • Essential Businesses: Must limit operations to only those absolutely necessary to carry out essential functions
  • Mass Gatherings Limits: 20 persons, 100 vehicles
  • Close-Contact Businesses: 50% of maximum occupancy
  • Outdoor Recreational Facilities: 50% maximum occupancy
  • Close-Contact Recreational Facilities: Remain closed
  • All Other Businesses, including Non-Essential Retail Stores: 50% of maximum occupancy

