New Mexico child care assistance co-pays waived due to COVID

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – According to a news release from The New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department (ECECD), due to the financial strain caused by the pandemic, the department has waived the childcare assistance co-pays that are typically covered by working families through July 2022.

Info continues below

The department reports that currently, more than one in three New Mexican families qualify for free or reduced child care services through ECECD child care assistance programs. Child care assistance provides financial support to help pay for the cost of child care. The Child Care Services Bureau pays some or all of parent child care costs each month; the payment is made directly to the child care provider.

Any parent, grandparent, or legal guardian who is working, going to school, or in a job training program may apply. Eligibility is determined by family income and household size.

New Mexico families that are interested in seeking childcare assistance through ECECD can apply through the state’s Am I Eligible? portal online at eligibility.ececd.state.nm.us, by calling 505-827-7499 or 1-800-832-1321. You can also send an email to ececd-ecs-customerservice@state.nm.us.