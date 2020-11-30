Red, Yellow, Green Dashboard: New Mexico coronavirus cases by county, zip code

New Mexico Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard provides the latest coronavirus cases by county and zip code. The dashboard includes a breakdown by age, gender, and race/ethnicity also by state and county. See historical trend-line charts cases by county/by day and see daily updates on Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico.
COVID-19 Map Key
- RED: Both average Daily Cases 8 or more per 100,000 and Test Positivity 5% or greater
- YELLOW: Either average Daily Cases under 8 per 100,000 or Test Positivity under 5%
- GREEN: Both average Daily Cases under 8 per 100,000 and Test Positivity under 5%