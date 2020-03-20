Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus

There are several businesses looking to hire people to fill high-demand jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Smith’s Food & Drug Stores today announced that it is hiring workers immediately to deal with increased demand in response to COVID-19. To help keep shelves stocked with fresh, affordable food and essential items, Smith’s is working relentlessly to replenish shelves that require more restocking than usual, along with extra deep cleaning to mitigate the risk of the virus spreading. Apply at https://www.smithsfoodanddrug.com/

Sprouts Farmers Market is filling more than 140 roles across its stores in New Mexico. Positions range from hourly part-time roles to core management roles. All interested candidates may apply either online at sprouts.com/careers or by texting the word “careers” to 480-800-8056. We are not encouraging walk-in applications at this time.

Kroger CEO: We have hired 2,000 people and have 10,000 openings due to coronavirus demand. Apply at https://jobs.kroger.com/

Walmart says it plans to hire 500 truck drivers to meet demand from its e-commerce business. Interested drivers who meet Walmart’s criteria can apply at Drive4Walmart.com.

They also announced plans to provide a special cash bonus for hourly associates. The bonus is for all U.S. hourly associates in stores, clubs, supply chain and offices. The bonus will be $300 for full-time hourly associates and $150 for part-time hourly associates and will add up to more than $365 million. Every hourly associate employed by the company as of March 1 will qualify, and it will pay out on April 2. Apply at careers.walmart.com

If you are an employer and looking to hire extra staff in New Mexico as a result of the impact of coronavirus, please email your news release to newsdesk@krqe.com

