Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19

With the coronavirus pandemic ongoing and many New Mexican’s social distancing and staying home, it’s important to know what resources are available. Below are some useful phone numbers.

Coronavirus Health Hotline

1-855-600-3453

Please use the number above if you have health related questions about the Coronavirus.

Coronavirus Information Hotline

1-833-551-0518

Please use the number above if you have questions about school closures, job issues etc. Use this number as well to report any businesses that aren’t complying with the new order or employees who feel like they’re being forced to work at a non-essential business.

Food Assitance Hotlines

Seniors who need groceries should call: 1-800-432-2080

If you need assistance obtaining food for school-age children call: 1-505-827-6683

SNAP Benefits: 1-800-283-4465

Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children Questions on food or formula availability: 1-505-469-0929

Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children General Questions: 1-866-867-3124

The FDA is urging people to make blood donations during the coronavirus outbreak. Across the nation and in New Mexico, hospitals are in critical need of blood donations. Vitalant has four blood donation centers throughout New Mexico. Visit https://bloodhero.com/ or call 1-877-827-4376 to make an appointment or to see upcoming blood drive events.

National Center for Disaster Fraud

Call 1-866-720-5721 or email disaster@leo.gov to report fraud related to COVID-19.

Social Security

If you cannot complete your Social Security business online, please call our National 800 Number at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778)

The Small Business Administration (SBA) is providing up to $2 million in disaster assistance low-interest loans. This funding is now available to all New Mexico small businesses:

Apply online: https://disasterloan.sba.gov, call 1 (800) 659-2955 (TTY: 1-800-877-8339) or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov

In light of the Public Health Emergency, certain workers may be eligible for Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits. Visit https://www.dws.state.nm.us/COVID-19-Info for more information on unemployment or call 1-877-664-6984.

The New Mexico Chapter serves families facing Alzheimer’s across the state through support groups, a 24/7 Helpline (1 (800) 272-3900), information kits, resources and referrals, training workshops, education conferences, a respite reimbursement program and advocacy.

Due to precautionary health measures, their physical offices in New Mexico are closed until further notice, though they are available by phone & email. Call (505) 266-4473.

There are also web chats available by visiting www.alzfdn.org and clicking on the blue and white chat icon on the lower right-hand corner of the page

Mental Health Support

The New Mexico Crisis and Access Line are here to support individuals and communities during this time. Counselors are available and here to hear you 24/7 at 1–855-662-7474.

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

1-800-799-SAFE (7233) UNM Mental Health: 505-272-2800

505-272-2800 Alcoholics Anonymous: 505-266-1900

505-266-1900 AGORA NM Crisis Center: 505-277-3013

505-277-3013 Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-773-3645

1-800-773-3645 New Mexico Legal Aid: 505-633-6694

505-633-6694 Child Abuse Hotline: 505-841-6100

505-841-6100 Elder Abuse Hotline: 1-866-654-3219 or (505) 476-4912

1-866-654-3219 or (505) 476-4912 New Mexico Crisis and Access Line: 855-662-7474

855-662-7474 New Mexico Rape Crisis Center: 505-266-7711

Donate to the City of Albuquerque’s Health and Social Service Centers that will distribute funds to help people who cannot pay their rent. Checks can be made payable to: FCS Health and Social Services and mailed to these locations: