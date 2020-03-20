How to help people in need during coronavirus outbreak

With the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the country, many people are wondering how to help those in need during these trying times. Many people need immediate aid and some of those needs range from food to blood donations. Below is a list of places to donate and volunteer.

Blood Donations

The FDA is urging people to make blood donations. Vitalant has four blood donation centers across the state. Call 1-877-258-4825 or go to vitalant.org to make an appointment before you go. Also, if you are sick, do not donate.

Vitalant Blood Donation Centers

Albuquerque Donor Center 1515 University Blvd. NE Albuquerque, NM 87102 1-877-827-4376

Farmington Donor Center 475 E. 20th St. Suite A Farmington, NM 87401 1-877-827-4376

Rio Rancho Donor Center 2003 Southern Blvd. SE Suite 122 Rio Rancho, NM 87124 1-877-827-4376

Santa Fe Donor Center 2801 Rodeo Road Suites C1-C2 Santa Fe, NM 87505 1-877-827-4376



Lovelace Medical Center and Vitalant are holding a blood drive on Wednesday, March 25, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., in the parking lot of Longfellow Elementary School, which is located at the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Avenue and Walter Street.

Food Donations

Non-perishable food donations will be accepted at the food bank during business hours. Community members who are ill or experiencing any symptoms of an illness should arrange for another person to deliver food donations to the food bank. As the food bank fleet must remain focused on delivering food, food pickups will not be available. Right now, Roadrunner Food Bank is operating as usual and needs the help and support of volunteers. To learn more about volunteering, visit https://www.rrfb.org/give/give-time/.

The Food Depot helps feed hungry families in northern New Mexico. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they are holding food distributions in Santa Fe. The next food distribution, in partnership with Santa Fe Public Schools, will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, at Capital High School. There is also another one Tuesday, March 24, from 10 a.m. to noon, St. John’s United Methodist Church, 1200 Old Pecos Trail (in collaboration with Bag n Hand Food Pantry). To learn more about upcoming food distribution locations visit https://www.thefooddepot.org.

Seniors

ABQ’s Senior Affairs is asking for donations of food and necessary items like non-perishable food items, toilet paper, laundry soap, dish soap, shampoo, conditioner, lotion, low-sodium and sugarfree snacks, adult briefs, and cleaning supplies.

These items can be dropped off at the following locations:

Department of Senior Affairs Offices – 1620 1st Street NW 87102

Jeffery Russell Memorial Substation – 12800 Lomas NE 87112

John Carrillo Memorial Substation – 8201 Osuna NE 87109

Michael King and Richard Smith Memorial Substation – 10401 Cibola Loop NW 87114

Phil Chacon Memorial Substation – 800 Louisiana SE 87108

Shawn McWethy Memorial Substation – 6404 Los Volcanes NW 87121

Gerald Cline Memorial Substation – 5407 2nd Street NW 87107

Homeless Shelters

Homeless shelters are still in need of supplies. Consider donating items to a shelter near you or call to see what items they might need. View list of shelters.

Donate to One Albuquerque Fund, which the city says will be “expediting housing vouchers” for those who are experiencing homelessness. To donate, visit https://onealbuquerque.org/donate.php.

Volunteer

City of Albuquerque

CABQ is seeking volunteers to help the community in this time of need. There are numerous volunteer opportunities listed on the city’s website that range from helping at the animal shelter to the Meals on Wheels program.

New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Dept.

The state’s Aging and Long-Term Services Department is seeking volunteers to provide food or other aid to seniors in New Mexico. To get involved, email altsd-volunteers@state.nm.us with the subject line: “Ready to help.”

CABQ Westside Shelter

Help prepare meals for people staying at the City of Albuquerque’s Westside shelter. A variety of spots are open, sign up by visiting cabq.gov/mealservice.

Santa Fe Food Depot

If you are interested in volunteering at The Food Depot in Santa Fe, please email our volunteer coordinator at volunteer@thefooddepot.org. Please do not arrive at The Food Depot without starting the intake process.

East Mountain’s Facebook Group

The ‘Covid19 Resources for East Mountains’ group is on Facebook. The 400+ members put together a list of resources from shopping requests to volunteer sign-ups. Additionally, they’ve put together a list of contact information for those in need:

Monetary Donations

KRQE Cares has three initiatives that are always expanding: Shoes for Kids, Books for Kids, and Food for Kids. Make your donations through the Assistance League of Albuquerque

Silver Horizons helps struggling seniors from Santa Fe to Belen. Their events have been either canceled or postponed due to the pandemic, but they are still asking for monetary donations so they can help low-income seniors. Visit their website, to donate.

People can make a monetary donation by going online.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with local businesses to deliver care packages to those in need. The care packages are for people who cannot leave their homes and will be delivered by uniformed deputies. Items include toilet paper, paper towels, water, milk and non-perishables. If you need assistance or would like to donate call 505-377-6566.

Animals

Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare is asking people to use their time at home to help an animal looking for a home. The shelter wants people to sign up for their new emergency foster program, which is a list of people willing to temporarily take home a shelter pet for the next four to six weeks as the coronavirus pandemic continues. The east and westside shelters will be giving people who sign up to foster, food, blankets and toy for the animal.

If your organization is offering ways to help our community through the coronavirus outbreak, email your news release to webdesk@krqe.com

Hotline for information from the New Mexico Department of Health – 1-855-600-3453.

For information on childcare, loss of income, supplies, food – 1-833-551-0518

State Department of Aging – 1-800-432-2080

