How to apply for COVID financial aid for rent and utilities in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Beginning April 5, 2021, according to the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration, the state will grant $170M of federal aid to New Mexicans for rental and utility assistance to households experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This assistance is available for those in a lease agreement with a landlord or those who have entered into a lease-purchase agreement. Funding is also available for utility assistance and other expenses related to housing costs (i.e., hotel/motel costs) incurred directly or indirectly due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Am I Eligible?
A household must be obligated to pay rent on a residential dwelling; and
- Has a household income at or below 80% of area median income as defined by the Department of Housing and Urban Development provided in this link: http://housingnm.org/assets/content/Income_Limits.pdf;
- Households paying rent under a lease agreement. This includes tenants making lease payments under a lease-purchase agreement;
- Households, where one or more individuals have either: a,) qualified for unemployment benefits; or b) experienced a decrease in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced other financial hardship due to the COVID-19 outbreak through financial hardship due to the COVID-19 health crisis such as:
- Job loss;
- Job furlough;
- Closure of place of employment;
- Reduction in self-employment compensation;
- Job loss and/or wage reduction due to requirement to be quarantined based on a diagnosis of COVID-19; or
- Other pertinent circumstances leading to financial hardship;
- Households where one or more individuals within the household can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability;
- Have a current primary residence in a housing unit in New Mexico;
- Have documentation to demonstrate delinquency on rental housing costs, utilities, and other costs; and
- Have made their housing cost payments through March 31, 2020.
- If eviction, have eviction documentation to help avoid eviction or debt due to eviction.
What Does it Cover?
- Rent
- Utility bills: including gas and electric
- Water and sewer
- Trash removal, fuel oil, wood, and pellets
- Other expenses related to housing costs such as hotel/motel costs
What Documents Do I Need?
Documentation may include but is not limited to:
- paycheck stubs, earning statements
- most recent filed federal income tax return
- profit and loss statement showing the net amount after business expenses
- bank statements
- utility invoices
- receipts for expenses such as wood, pellets, hotel/motel costs etc.
- attestations from landlords, employer, caseworkers, or others with knowledge of the household’s circumstances
- IRS form 1099-G
- mortgage or deed or title to the property being rented for lease-purchase situations
- unemployment award letter
- any other documentation as requested by DFA
- utility statements
Photocopies or digital photographs of documents can be mailed in along with the application, uploaded to the web application portal, or emailed to DFA.
If applicable:
- Eviction notice
- Notice of unemployment benefits from NMDWS
How do I apply?
- If you live in any New Mexico county or within the Albuquerque city limits – Apply Here
- If you live in Bernalillo County, outside of ABQ city limits – Apply Here
- If you live in Doña Ana County – Apply Here
If you are having trouble with the application, please call 1-833-485-1334 to speak to a representative
How long will the application process take?
Upon submission of the application and supporting documentation, DFA will conduct a review within 24 to 48 hours. If additional information is needed, a representative will contact you as soon as possible. After a review of the application, you will be notified of the decision via email or mail. If the application is approved, payment will be made within 10 business working days.
Learn more on the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration website.