Free resources for kids stuck at home during COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) - The COVID-19 outbreak has placed the nation on hold as medical professionals work around the clock as they work to stop the spread of the contagious virus. Reporter Chris McKee sits down with Dr. Jeff Salvon-Harman with Presbyterian Healthcare Services to discuss what work is being done in New Mexico to stop the spread of COVID-19.

A: "So, our health systems across the state have been gearing up for this since the end of February and I think we're in an excellent state of readiness. What we're seeing in terms of the data across the state, and particularly comparing to how COVID is expressing itself, compared to the rest of the nation, the central southwest is really doing very well in terms of case counts compared to the west coast and compared to most of the country east of the Mississippi River. Over the weekend, New Mexico recorded 65 total cases. This is a cumulative count, not the count of active cases with over 5,000 tests being performed so our numbers are relatively low compared to the rest of the country and we're working hard to keep it that way. The governor's order last week on closing mass gatherings and encouraging social distancing including the closing or curtailing of many retail opportunities and closing down of many restaurant dining rooms goes a long way in the public health measures that will really help in reducing the spread of this infection."