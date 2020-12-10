FAQ: When will New Mexico get the COVID vaccine?

On Thursday, Dec. 10, a U.S. government advisory panel held a virtual meeting to vote on whether the U.S. Food and Drug Administration should authorize the mass use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Associated Press, later in December the FDA is expected to vote on another vaccine that was developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health

When will the vaccine be available in New Mexico?

The New Mexico Department of Health has issued individuals letters to 37 hospitals in New Mexico stating that they will be receiving allotments of the vaccine as early as the week of December 15 pending action from the FDA. NMDOH reports that the state will be receiving 17,550 doses of the Pfizer vaccine after it receives Emergency Use Authorization.

Who will be the first to get vaccinated in New Mexico?

First shipment of Pfizer vaccine doses will go to hospitals to vaccinate frontline healthcare workers at high to medium risk. DOH has notified New Mexico hospitals of initial allotments.

When will New Mexico be getting more vaccinations?

New Mexico is preparing to receive additional shipments of vaccine doses, including from Moderna. Moderna vaccine would be directed to protect patients and staff at long-term care facilities.

How is the vaccine received?

According to a report by the FDA, the Pfizer vaccine is administered into the muscle as a series of two doses. A single dose is followed by a second one 21 days later.

The report states that the vaccine is authorized under an Emergency Use Authorization for active immunization for the prevention of COVID-19 in individuals ages 16 and older.

How effective is the vaccine?

An FDA analysis of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and partner BioNTech found the vaccine to be 95% effective at protecting against symptomatic COVID-19. After the initial dose, the vaccine demonstrated to be more than 52% effective and that the protection rose to 95% a week after the second dose was administered.

What are side effects of the vaccine?

In the Pfizer vaccine study, typical side effects reported by participants included fatigue, headache, and chills.

Will I get an allergic reaction with the vaccine?

According to the Pfizer and BioNTech study of 42,000 people, the rate of allergic reactions was about the same in people who got the coronavirus vaccine versus those who received a placebo. According to U.S. Food and Drug Administration reviewers who examined the study’s safety data discovered that 137 or 0.63% of vaccine recipients reported symptoms that were suggestive of an allergic reaction. This is compared to 111 or 0.51% of placebo recipients.

How does the vaccine work?

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were developed with a new technology that has never been licensed before in the United States. Typically, a vaccine is used by putting a weakened or inactive virus into the body in order to trigger an immune response which in turn, produces antibodies.

Antibodies identify and neutralize foreign objects like bacteria and viruses. Messenger RNA vaccines, (mRNA) however, use cells to make a protein, in this case, the same protein that is the spike of the coronavirus. This makes it impossible to contract coronavirus from the vaccine as they don’t contain the live virus.

Can I stop wearing a mask once I receive a vaccine?

According to the Associated Press, you should continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing even after being vaccinated. This is because both Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations require second doses and the effects of the vaccine aren’t immediate.

While those who are vaccinated do have protection against the virus within a couple of weeks, full protection against coronavirus may not occur until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Additionally, the Associated Press explains that it is unknown if the vaccines protect people from infection completely or just from symptoms.

According to a Deborah Fuller, a vaccine expert at the University of Washington, that would mean vaccinated people might still be able to get infected and pass the virus on though it would be likely at a much lower rate.