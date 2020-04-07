Essential Businesses: What is considered an essential business under New Mexico’s Stay-at-Home order?

On April 6, 2020, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and the New Mexico Department of Health announced the extension of the Stay-at-Home order to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 in New Mexico. Stay-at-Home order extension is now from April 7 – April 30, 2020 unless otherwise amended.

“Essential business” means any business or non-profit entity falling within one or more of the categories listed below.

The order requires that all non-essential business cease In-Person Operations which now includes automobile dealerships, payday lenders and liquor stores. Online operations are still allowed.

Please note: When “retail space” is referenced below, it means an “essential business” that sells good or services directly to consumers or end-users inside its place of business, such as a grocery store or a hardware stores and includes:

Essential Businesses

a. Health care operations including hospitals, walk-in-care health facilities, veterinary and livestock services necessary to assist in an emergency or to avoid an emergency (such as vaccinations), pharmacies, medical wholesale and distribution, home health care workers or aides for the

elderly, emergency dental facilities, nursing homes, residential health care facilities, research facilities, congregate care facilities, intermediate care facilities for those with intellectual or developmental disabilities, supportive living homes, home health care providers, and medical supplies and equipment manufacturers and providers;

b. Homeless shelters, food banks, and other services providing care to indigent or needy populations; (see Faith-bases Communities in FAQ: Stay at Home Order)

c. Childcare facilities necessary to provide services to those workers employed by essential businesses and essential non-profit entities;

d. Grocery stores, supermarkets, food banks, farmers’ markets and vendors who sell food, convenience stores, and other businesses that generate the majority of their revenue from the sale of canned food, dry goods, fresh fruits and vegetables, pet food, feed, and other animal supply stores, fresh meats, fish, and poultry, and any other household consumer products; (see alcohol in grocery stores and limit occupancy in FAQ: Stay at Home Order)

In order to minimize the shortage of health care supplies and other necessary goods, grocery stores and other retailers are hereby directed to limit the sale of medications, durable medical equipment, baby formula, diapers, sanitary care products, and hygiene products to three items per individual.

Retailers should take appropriate action consistent with this order to reduce hoarding and

ensure that all New Mexicans can purchase necessary goods.

e. Farms, ranches, and other food cultivation, processing, or packaging operations;

f. All facilities routinely used by law enforcement personnel, first responders, firefighters, emergency management personnel, and dispatch operators;

g. Infrastructure operations including, but not limited to, public works construction, commercial and residential construction and maintenance, airport operations, public transportation, airlines, taxis, private transportation providers, transportation network companies, water, gas, electrical, oil drilling, oil refining, natural resources extraction or mining operations, nuclear material research and enrichment, those attendant to the repair and construction of roads and highways, gas stations, solid waste collection and removal, trash and recycling collection, processing and disposal, sewer, data and internet providers, data centers, technology support operations, and telecommunications systems;

h. Manufacturing operations involved in food processing, manufacturing agents, chemicals, fertilizer, pharmaceuticals, sanitary products, household paper products, microelectronics/semi-conductor, primary metals manufacturers, electrical equipment, appliance, and component

manufacturers, and transportation equipment manufacturers;

i. Services necessary to maintain the safety and sanitation of residences or essential businesses including security services, towing services, custodial services, plumbers, electricians, and other skilled trades;

j. Media services including television, radio, and newspaper operations;

k. Automobile repair facilities, bike repair facilities, and retailers who generate the majority of their revenue from the sale of automobile or bike repair products;

l. New and used automobile dealers may sell cars through internet or other audiovisual means but they may not allow customers in showrooms;

m. Hardware stores; (see limit occupancy in FAQ: Stay at Home Order)

n. Laundromats and dry cleaner services;

o. Utilities, including their contractors, suppliers, and supportive operations, engaged in power generation, fuel supply and transmission, water and wastewater supply;

p. Funeral homes, crematoriums and cemeteries;

q. Banks, credit unions, insurance providers, payroll services, brokerage services, and investment management firms;

r. Real estate services including brokers, title companies, and related services;

s. Businesses providing mailing and shipping services, including post office boxes;

t. Laboratories and defense and national security-related operations supporting the United States government, a contractor to the United States government, or any federal entity;

u. Restaurants, but only for delivery or carry out and local breweries or distillers but only for carry out; (The New Mexico Environment Department’s Food Program concurs that selling grocery items for purchase alongside take-out and delivery items is in compliance with state and federal restaurant regulations.)

v. Professional services, such as legal or accounting services, but only where necessary to assist in compliance with legally mandated activities; and

w. Logistics, and also businesses that store, transport, or deliver groceries, food, materials, goods or services directly to residences, retailers, government institutions, or essential businesses. Businesses falling under this (essential business) category are not permitted to provide curbside pickup services to the general public for online or telephonic orders.

Essential businesses may remain open provided they minimize their operations and staff to the greatest extent possible. Further, all essential businesses shall adhere to social distancing protocol and maintain at least six-foot social distancing from other individuals, avoid person-to-person contact, and direct employees to wash their hands frequently. All essential businesses shall ensure that all surfaces are cleaned routinely.

Additional Operational Orders

All businesses, except those entities identified as essential businesses, are hereby directed to reduce the in-person workforce at each business or business location by 100%.

This Order requires the closure of physical office spaces, retail spaces, or other public spaces of a business and does not otherwise restrict the conduct of business operations through telecommuting or otherwise working from home in which an employee only interacts with clients or customers remotely.

All call centers situated in New Mexico are directed to reduce their in-person workforce by 100%. This includes any call center that is part of or supports an essential business.

Self-storage facilities should reduce operations to the minimum number of employees necessary to ensure public access to storage units and adequate security for storage units, including a 100% reduction in permanent on-site workforce whenever possible.

Hotels, motels, RV parks, and other places of lodging shall not operate at more than twenty-five percent of maximum occupancy. Health care workers who are engaged in the provision of care to New Mexico residents or individuals utilizing lodging facilities for extended stays, as temporary housing, or for purposes of a quarantine or isolation period shall not be counted for purposes of determining maximum occupancy.

Short-term vacation rentals, apartments, and houses are not permitted to operate except to provide housing to health care workers who reside out of state but are engaged in the provision of care to New Mexico residents.

All casinos and horse racing facilities shall close during the pendency of this Order. This directive excludes those casinos operating on Tribal lands.

