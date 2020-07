ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public School Board has approved a re-entry plan for students and staff this fall. First students will take part in remote learning. After Labor Day, pending the public health order, they will switch to a hybrid model of learning where they will be allowed to return to school.

A: The Albuquerque Public Schools Reentry Plan calls for school to begin the week of Aug. 12.