COVID-19 Testing Sites – New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Out-of-School Time Network (NMOST) has compiled a list of known meal sites that will continue to serve meals to students in school districts throughout the state of New Mexico during the statewide public school closures due to coronavirus. Below, you will find that all school districts in the state are in alphabetical order. For school districts where days, times, and locations of meal sites are unknown/unclear, hyperlinks will take you to a web page with the contact information for that school district’s Food Service/Nutrition Service Director whom you can direct your questions to. Just click on the name of your school district.

For any Health related questions about COVID-19 (aka the Coronavirus) please call 1-855-600-3453

For any questions relating to school closures, job issues, food etc., please call 1-833-551-0518

SCHOOL DISTRICTSAlamogordo Public SchoolsAlbuquerque Public Schools