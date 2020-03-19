COVID-19 Testing Sites – New Mexico

Locator map provides a list of ongoing coronavirus testing sites in New Mexico. They are also listed below along with date specific testings sites. KRQE will update listings as information becomes available or changes. Please note, it is advised to call ahead before you go for details.
DATE SPECIFIC
Thursday March 19
- Memorial Middle School
- (505) 454-5710
- 947 Old National Rd. 87701, Las Vegas, NM
- 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Roswell
- 1535-1761 North Grand Avenue 88201
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Friday March 20
- San Juan Regional Medical Center
- (505) 609-2000
- 801 W Maple St. 87401
- 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Las Cruces Department of Health public office parking lot
- 1170 N. Solano (corner of Solano and Spruce)
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or until supplies last)
Monday March 23
- Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine parking lot
- 3501 Arrowhead Drive
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until supplies last)
ONGOING
Albuquerque
PresNOW – closed March 19th due to weather. Will open again Friday.
(505) 596-2200
4515 Coors Blvd NW 87120
Every Day 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Optum Urgent Care
Optum Triage line (505) 232-1010
5150 Journal Center Blvd NE 87109
Monday – Friday 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Saturday – Sunday 7:00 a.m. 5:00 p.m.
Optum Primary Care
Optum Triage line (505) 232-1010
13701 Encantado Rd. NE 8712
Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Rio Rancho
Rio Rancho Family Practice
Optum Triage line (505) 232-1010
1721 Rio Rancho Blvd. SE 87124
Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Española
Presbyterian Española Hospital
(505) 753-7111
1010 Spruce St 87532
Every Day 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Santa Fe
Christus St. Vincent Hospital
(505) 913-3361
455 St. Michaels Dr. 87505
Call for hours
Taos
Holy Cross Hospital
(800) 755-6236
1397 Weimer Rd. 87571
Call for hours
Gallup
Gallup Indian Medical Center
(505) 722-1000
516 E Nizhoni Blvd 87301
24 hours/7 days a week
