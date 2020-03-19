COVID-19 Testing Sites – New Mexico

Locator map provides a list of ongoing coronavirus testing sites in New Mexico. They are also listed below along with date specific testings sites. KRQE will update listings as information becomes available or changes. Please note, it is advised to call ahead before you go for details.

DATE SPECIFIC

Thursday March 19

  • Memorial Middle School
    • (505) 454-5710
    • 947 Old National Rd. 87701, Las Vegas, NM
    • 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • Roswell
    • 1535-1761 North Grand Avenue 88201
    • 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Friday March 20

  • San Juan Regional Medical Center
    • (505) 609-2000
    • 801 W Maple St. 87401
    • 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • Las Cruces Department of Health public office parking lot
    • 1170 N. Solano (corner of Solano and Spruce)
    • 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or until supplies last)

Monday March 23

  • Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine parking lot
    • 3501 Arrowhead Drive
    • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until supplies last)

ONGOING

Albuquerque

PresNOWclosed March 19th due to weather. Will open again Friday.
(505) 596-2200
4515 Coors Blvd NW 87120
Every Day 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Optum Urgent Care
Optum Triage line (505) 232-1010 
5150 Journal Center Blvd NE 87109
Monday – Friday 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Saturday – Sunday 7:00 a.m. 5:00 p.m.

Optum Primary Care
Optum Triage line (505) 232-1010 
13701 Encantado Rd. NE 8712
Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Rio Rancho

Rio Rancho Family Practice
Optum Triage line (505) 232-1010 
1721 Rio Rancho Blvd. SE 87124
Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Española

Presbyterian Española Hospital
(505) 753-7111
1010 Spruce St 87532
Every Day 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Santa Fe

Christus St. Vincent Hospital
(505) 913-3361
455 St. Michaels Dr. 87505
Call for hours

Taos

Holy Cross Hospital
(800) 755-6236
1397 Weimer Rd. 87571
Call for hours

Gallup

Gallup Indian Medical Center
(505) 722-1000
516 E Nizhoni Blvd 87301
24 hours/7 days a week

