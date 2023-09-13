NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced the release of a new COVID-19 booster; they are recommending that members of the public get their booster shots as the fall and winter seasons approach.

As illnesses tend to increase around this time of year, the CDC wants to remind the community of the options that are available. At-home virus tests are accessible at local pharmacies to check for positive COVID-19 results, and effective treatments are now options to treat the illness.

“We now have a unique advantage with vaccines available for the three viruses historically linked to most hospitalizations: COVID-19, RSV, and flu,” says NM Department of Health Medical Director Miranda Durham. “Safe, updated COVID-19 vaccines and at-home tests enable individuals to protect themselves, loved ones and the community. In case of illness, consult your healthcare provider about proven treatments that reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and loss of life.”

To locate vaccination locations nearby, visit VaccineNM.org. To view your vaccine history, click here. COVID-19 vaccines are typically covered in full by health insurance plans; those who are uninsured can access the vaccine for free through the CDC’s Bridge Access Program.