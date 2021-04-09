Charts: Vaccines, deaths by US counties; How US compares globally

Vaccine by Counties

COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue to rollout across the country as more Americans are making appointments for their shots. The following digital embed tracks vaccinations at the county level for all residents, for those 65 and older and for those 18 and older. This map will update daily.

US State Case/Death Tracker

This visualization tracks the number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths per day as well as the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests. This chart will automatically update each day.

COVID Related Deaths

The U.S. crossed the 300,000 deaths threshold on the same day it launched the biggest vaccination campaign in American history. This digital embed shows total U.S. deaths by county which have been attributed to COVID-19. This map will updated daily.

COVID Deaths Globally

This interactive chart allows users to explore the cumulation of COVID-19 deaths over time since the start of the outbreak. This interactive will update dynamically until global deaths hit 1,000,000.