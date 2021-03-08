CDC: What you can do once fully vaccinated against COVID-19

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new guidelines for people that are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Have you been fully vaccinated?
According to the CDC, people are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, like the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines OR two weeks after a single-dose vaccine, like Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine.
New Mexico Vaccine Registration Website:
- 1-855-600-3453
- Press option 0 to Register for Vaccine or General Questions
- Press option 4 for tech support
What you can do if you’ve been fully vaccinated:
According to the CDC:
- You can gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask.
- You can gather indoors with unvaccinated people from one other household without masks, unless any of those people or anyone they live with has an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
- If you’ve been around someone who has COVID-19 you don’t need to stay away from others or get tested unless you have symptoms.
- *Note: CDC advises if you live in a group setting like a correctional or detention facility or group home and are around someone who has COVID-19, you should stay away from others for 14 days and get tested even if you don’t have symptoms.
What you still need to do even if you’ve been fully vaccinated:
Even if you’ve been fully vaccinated, the CDC advises:
- Wearing a mask, stay at least 6-feet apart from others, avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces.
- Avoid medium or large-sized gatherings.
- Delay traveling.
- Watch out for symptoms of COVID-19. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you should get tested and stay home and away from others.
What we know and are still learning about COVID-19
- At this time, we know that COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing COVID-19.
- We’re still learning how effective the vaccines are against COVID-19. According to the CDC, early data show the vaccines may work against some variants but could be less effective against others.
- We know that wearing a mask, staying 6-feet apart from others helps stop the spread of COVID-19.
- At this time, it’s still unclear how well COVID-19 vaccines keep people from spreading the disease.
- It is unclear how long COVID-19 vaccines can protect people.