CDC: What you can do once fully vaccinated against COVID-19

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new guidelines for people that are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Have you been fully vaccinated?

According to the CDC, people are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, like the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines OR two weeks after a single-dose vaccine, like Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine.

New Mexico Vaccine Registration Website:

1-855-600-3453

Press option 0 to Register for Vaccine or General Questions

Press option 4 for tech support

What you can do if you’ve been fully vaccinated:

According to the CDC:

You can gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask.

You can gather indoors with unvaccinated people from one other household without masks, unless any of those people or anyone they live with has an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

If you’ve been around someone who has COVID-19 you don’t need to stay away from others or get tested unless you have symptoms. *Note: CDC advises if you live in a group setting like a correctional or detention facility or group home and are around someone who has COVID-19, you should stay away from others for 14 days and get tested even if you don’t have symptoms.



What you still need to do even if you’ve been fully vaccinated:

Even if you’ve been fully vaccinated, the CDC advises:

Wearing a mask, stay at least 6-feet apart from others, avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces.

Avoid medium or large-sized gatherings.

Delay traveling.

Watch out for symptoms of COVID-19. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you should get tested and stay home and away from others.

What we know and are still learning about COVID-19