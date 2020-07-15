FAQ: Albuquerque Public School Re-entry Plan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public School Board has approved a re-entry plan for students and staff this fall. First students will take part in remote learning. After Labor Day, pending the public health order, they will switch to a hybrid model of learning where they will be allowed to return to school.

Q: When will the 2020-21 school year begin for Albuquerque Public Schools?

A: The Albuquerque Public Schools Reentry Plan calls for school to begin the week of Aug. 12.

Q: What type of learning model will APS follow?

A: APS will follow the “Remote Learning” plan initially that New Mexico’s Public Education Department listed in their guidance. Then after Labor Day, APS will move to a hybrid model pending public orders.

Q: What is the hybrid model schedule students will follow after Labor Day pending public orders?

A: Students will go to school Tuesday-Friday on an every-other-week rotation, pending orders from the governor. Mondays, all students will learn online so crews can deep clean the school.

The first week of school for students whose last names begin with M-Z is Tuesday, Sept. 15, through Friday, Sept. 18. Students will take part in online and distance learning on all other days, including Mondays.

Q: What is “remote learning”?

A: According to the New Mexico Public Education Department guidance plan, remote learning is computer-based instruction with additional resources.

Q: When will APS start checking out technology devices so students can work remotely?

A: APS will begin checking out technology devices to all students in early August. Most students will receive Chromebooks, though some of the district’s youngest students, special education students, and English language learners may receive iPads.

Q: How will the devices be distributed?

A: The devices will be distributed through schools, which will contact families about dates, times, and procedures. Schools also will work with families to make sure they have internet connectivity.

Q: When are teachers and school staff scheduled to return to school?

A: August 5, teachers and school staff are expected to be on campus on school days, including Mondays.

Q: What is the “COVID-19 slide”?

A: An extended period without traditional academic instruction. This has more than doubled currently due to school closures in early March.

Q: How will grading look like?

A: Letter grades will return. However, APS says in a hybrid model, grades will be assigned based on demonstrated mastery of essential standards aided by grade level rubrics.

Q: How will teachers take and track attendance?

A: The district is creating guidance around remote learning attendance.

SAFETY MEASURES

Q: Will students have temperature checks at the door before they enter school?

A: No. However, parents/guardians should go through a checklist of possible symptoms and take their child’s temperature each morning. Students should stay home from school if they exhibit any COVID-19 symptoms or have a temperature of more than 100.4 degrees.

Q: Will teachers and staff have temperature checks?

A: Yes. Each day before work, staff is required to go through a checklist of possible symptoms and take their temperature. They should not go to work if they exhibit any symptoms or have a temperature of more than 100.4 degrees. Teachers need to arrange for a substitute.

Q: Who will have to wear a mask or face covering?

A: All students, staff, and visitors will be required to wear face coverings, unless ill-advised for medical reasons. Students, staff or visitors should bring their own masks to wear at school.

Q: Who is responsible for cleaning supplies?

A: APS District will initially supply, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer for classrooms, common areas and buses.

Each classroom will be supplied with a “Sanitation Tote” to be used to periodically sanitize their room. The school custodian should be made aware of any totes that need to be restocked and provide the refill.

Q: What do the schools interior safety precautions look like?

A: Proper cleaning procedures designed from EPA and CDC guidance on approved products and methods will be used.

Classrooms will be cleaned daily

Custodial staff will be cleaning, disinfection of high touch areas throughout the school, throughout the school day with PPE, as well as frequent disinfecting of bathrooms and regular bathroom checks for supplies will be conducted daily by custodian

Signs will be displayed for hygiene, masks and social distancing.

Staff will be advised to minimize personal items on their desks, throughout classroom and work spaces to help facilitate regular sanitation efforts, as well as to prevent accidental breakage.

Elevators should have no more than 2 people in an elevator at a time

Q: What happens if there is a positive COVID-19 case in a school?

A: In the case of a positive COVID case, fogging 100 percent reactive to positive will be performed within 24 hours.

Isolation room will be designated by the school for each facility.

School will be shut down until fully sanitized according to NMDOH guidelines

Students and staff will move to a full remote learning contingency plan during closure.

School will be sanitized within 24 hours and must wait at least 48 hours after sanitizing to reopen.

TRANSPORTATION

Q: How many students will be allowed on the bus?

A: Buses will run at no more than 50% of capacity. No more than two students per seat for regular-size buses, one per seat on smaller buses. Siblings may sit together.

Q: Will face coverings be required?

A: Yes. The bus driver and all riders must wear face coverings.

Q: Will there be a unique drop off and pick up time to help minimize the spread of COVID-19?

A: Yes. Schools will create a staggered parent drop off and pick up to allow for social distancing. Check with your school for more information.

CAFETERIA GUIDELINES

Q: Will students be able to sit with each other during lunch time?

A: Students will sit only in designated seating areas, with the same group when possible.

Q: Where will students eat lunch?

A: Students will eat in the cafeteria, outside and other areas that will be designated for eating?

Q: How often will the cafeteria be sanitized?

A: The cafeteria will be sanitized throughout lunchtime for high touch areas by both cafeteria and custodial staff.

PLAYGROUND/COMMON AREAS GUIDELINES

Q: Will masks be required while students are on the playground?

A: Yes, masks must be worn on playground and common areas.

Q: Can students bring things from home to play with while at recess?

A: No. Students may not bring balls and toys from home.

Q: Will students be socially distanced during recess?

A: Yes. Signs will be posted and staff may remind students of social distance protocols. Students will not be able to share toys.

Q: Will students have access to computer labs on school campuses?

A: No. Computer Labs will be closed for use as a computer lab, they may be used as additional classroom space for social distancing.

ATHLETICS

Q: Will locker rooms and weight rooms be open for students?

A: No. Locker rooms and weight rooms will be closed.

Q: Will temperature checks and symptom questionnaires be administered to students prior to the start of practice?

A: Yes. Temperature checks & questionnaires will be completed by students and staff before practice starts.

Q: Will students be allowed in gymnasiums?

A: Gymnasiums will be for limited use only. They may be used for individualized conditioning and skills training. There will be a 1:5 coach to player ratio.

HOMESCHOOL INFORMATION

Parents should contact the New Mexico Public Education Department if they have any questions about the home school system.

Q: If I submit my notice of home school online, do I also need to mail it into the Public Education Department?

A: No, if you submitted your notification online, please do not mail in your registration forms. Once you submit notification of home school online, you are done.

Q: What do I need to know about a home school?

A: Home school programs are non-accredited, non-public school programs. Students who are homeschooled are not considered public school students and do not receive high school diplomas from the State of New Mexico.

Q: How do I establish a home school?

A: You must be the parent/legal guardian of the student. You must notify the state that you are establishing a home school. This can be done electronically via the home school notification database. You must do this within thirty (30) days of establishing a home school and re-notify the state on or before August 1st of each year thereafter.

Q: Will I automatically receive notification when it’s time renew my home school annually?

A: No. You need to send the state written or electronic notification by August 1st of each school year.

Q: How old must my child be if I want to home school him or her?

A: You can home school your child at any age. However, the state’s compulsory school attendance law applies to students ages 5–18. That means that once your child turns age 5, then you must officially notify the state that you are a home school operator. You must also re-notify the state annually by August 1st as long as you choose to home school, or until your child turns 18 or passes the GED.

State law requires all students ages 5–18 to attend school—either public, private, parochial, state institution, or home school—and provides criminal penalties for parents who refuse to comply with the law. (Subsection A of 22-12-2 NMSA 1978)

Q: How many of my children may I home school?

A: You may home school all of your children.

Q: What are the home school operator requirements?

A: As a home school operator, you must fulfill these requirements:

Be the student’s parent or the legal guardian.

Have a high school diploma or GED (You must also ensure that anyone instructing your child also has a high school diploma or GED.)

Keep a copy of your own and other instructor’s diploma or degree in your files.

Meet minimum instructional hours as established in Section 22-2-8.1 NMSA 1978 and Section 22-12-2 NMSA 1978.

Provide instruction in reading, language arts, mathematics, social studies, and science.

Keep a copy of your child’s immunization records or objection to immunization waiver form in your own files.

Send electronic or written notification using an unmodified version of the PED form to the state’s Secretary of Education within thirty (30) days of the establishment of the home school.

Renew the home school’s establishment every year on or before August 1st by submitting written or electronic notification to the state.

Q: Where do I get books and/or curriculum?

The state does not provide materials to home schools.

You may purchase books or materials that you feel are suitable to teach your child.

You may request to borrow books from your local public schools, but they are not obligated to honor your request.

You may borrow books from your local library.

You may network with other home school operators in your community.

Q: Does my child who is home schooled have to participate in the state’s yearly Standards Based Assessment (SBA)?

A: No. Students who are home-schooled are not required to participate in the SBA. You may ask your district if your child can participate, but the district may refuse.

Q: Will my child earn credits towards a New Mexico public high school diploma while being home schooled?

A: No. Your child will not earn public school course credits or grades.

Q: How will my child graduate if he or she is home schooled?

A: A student who is home schooled may graduate in one the following ways:

New Mexico Diploma

Transfer back to public school prior to graduation and complete the state’s graduation requirements for a New Mexico high school diploma. Please keep in mind that state law provides that for purposes of transferring to a public school, acceptance of credits earned through home study courses is determined by the policy of the local school board or the governing council of a charter school. OR

Starting at age 16, take the GED. For more information on the GED Testing Program, please go to http://ped.state.nm.us/ped/GED_index.html.

Non-New Mexico Diploma/ High School Equivalence Certificate