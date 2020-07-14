Zuni Pueblo man starts fundraiser for PPE, cleaning supplies for community

ZUNI PUEBLO, NM (KRQE) — After losing his grandmother to the coronavirus a Zuni Pueblo man has turned his grief into giving to make sure his community stays safe during the pandemic. Kelii Eli said after his grandmother passed away in May he wanted to make sure others in his community didn’t have to go through the heartbreak he and his family went through.

“I didn’t want anybody here in Zuni Pueblo to feel that type of pain, of loss, especially our elderly, leave more sooner than they should,” said Eli. He started a Facebook fundraiser last month, hoping to get donations for PPE and cleaning supplies for the Zuni Pueblo. Now, he’s already raised nearly $33,000.

With the donations, he’s been able to make COVID-19 kits that include N-95 masks, face shields, hand sanitizer, antibacterial wipes and even hazmat suits for people taking care of family members with the virus.

Eli’s already helped more than 2,000 families but said there’s still more work to do. “To be hit as hard as we have, with the amount of positive cases and more cases on the rise every day, as the weeks follow and the months ahead, we definitely need more help,” said Eli.

Eli said he plans on continuing to provide his community with PPE and cleaning supplies for however long the pandemic lasts. KRQE spoke with the Zuni Pueblo’s COVID-19 Information Center and they said there’s been a total of 541 positive COVID-19 cases with 126 recoveries and 20 deaths since April.