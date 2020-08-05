Zuni Pueblo enacts weekend lockdowns

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Zuni Pueblo is trying to curb a spike in COVID-19 cases with the same weekend lockdowns the Navajo Nation has been using. From 8 p.m. Friday night to 5 a.m. Monday morning, the Pueblo will have a strict stay-at-home order in place except for those conducting essential business.

Officials warn residents that police will stop people walking or driving during the extended curfew period and that they may be cited. That will run at least through the end of the month. The Pueblo has reached nearly 500 cases which work out to about 76 cases per 1,000 residents. to put that in perspective, the hard-hit McKinley County has had about 56 cases per 1,000 residents. The state overall has about ten.