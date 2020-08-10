Zia Park Racetrack in Hobbs still unable to reopen

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Downs Racetrack in Albuquerque and the Ruidoso Downs Racetrack are running races with no spectators. So why are other racetracks like Zia Park in Hobbs not open?

“Given the situation right now with the COVID and the fact the governor of New Mexico had not opened casinos, they are not interested in opening that meet until casinos are open,” said Richard with the Zia Park Committee.

The Zia Park Racetrack and Casino have been closed since the start of the pandemic. Their license is different than racetracks in Albuquerque and Ruidoso that have opened without spectators. They are a class A track and by state statute, the casino must be open for the racetrack to open. Albuquerque and Ruidoso can open racetracks without opening their casinos. Zia Park officials say they don’t see an open sate in the near future.

“Whenever the governor decides to reopen casinos, it would take them approximately five weeks to ramp up and be race-ready,” said Richard.

The Horseman’s Association and the Zia Park Racetrack committee held a zoom meeting Monday to discuss their options. They were trying to decide when the latest they could start without having to cancel the whole season.

“Why the hell doesn’t Zia Park get their act together and step up and be part of this where they can get their casino open, and that means get the track ready,” said Candy Ezzel Owner of Ruidoso Downs.

Candy Ezzel, a former member of the house of representatives said she has had it with the Zia Park commission and says a decision must be made soon.

“We’ve got to have a place for these horses to go, when Ruidoso is over, if we don’t it’s just so devastating to our industry, we may never come back from it,” said Larry Strain the Owner of Zia Park.

The group discussed the idea of holding their scheduled races in Ruidoso or Albuquerque but said that would only be a last resort if they cannot run in Hobbs.

