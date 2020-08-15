Zero COVID-19 cases reported in De Baca County

DE BACA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The COVID-19 global pandemic has touched almost every corner of this world but there’s one New Mexico county that can say they’ve experienced zero cases.

Since the first reported case of the coronavirus hit New Mexico in mid-March, the number of cases has spiked across the state. But in a sea of outbreaks, De Baca County has managed to report zero coronavirus cases. So News 13 visited De Baca County’s most populous town, Fort Sumner, to ask people why they think the county is doing so well.

“Even though we’re small and 65 miles away from Clovis, we still get a lot of traffic that comes through here from west Texas, Albuquerque,” said Mayor of Fort Sumner, Louie Gallegos.

The mayor said people there have been respecting social distancing.

“De Baca County kind of social distances by design because we’re so rural. So that has helped,” said the owner of The Daily Grind Restaurant and Coffee Bar, Samantha Griego.

Griego credits the success to people following public health orders and wearing masks.

“So it’s mainly tourists and travelers that come through here and they all stop at the convenience stores for gas and snacks, so I’m surprised we haven’t had any but it’s pretty awesome,” said local Alisha Anaya.

So News 13 wanted to see how many people in De Baca County were actually getting tested. Comparing the number of tests taken to the county’s population, about 19% of De Baca county’s population has been tested. Looking at other counties, about 30% of Bernalillo’s and 27% of Santa Fe’s.

Either way, De Baca County residents hope the virus doesn’t make it to them.

“I don’t know the recipe but whatever it is I’m glad. I just hope this doesn’t break it,” said Gallegos.

Residents of De Baca County said if people are planning on passing through their area, to make sure they follow COVID-safe practices.

