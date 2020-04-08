Youth baseball team holds virtual practice

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With youth sports in New Mexico at a standstill right now, some kids are getting creative. The Southwest Snipers Youth Baseball team are holding a virtual practice.

They’re practicing hitting, catching and throwing all in the comfort of their won yards or fields near their homes. Some of them getting a little dance with their craft. The kids and coaches say they miss each other terribly but are still having fun during this time.

