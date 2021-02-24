Yellow level: Restaurants can operate at 33% capacity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Restaurants saw a bump in yellow level capacity after the state revised the ‘Red to Green’ county framework. Under the state’s public health order, restaurants can operate at 33% capacity in counties that are yellow. Previously that number was 25%.

However, the owner of Slate Street Cafe says that won’t have a big impact. “Because there’s still social distance requirements that six feet have to be between tables and the bars are not open; So from 25% to 33% there’s not a lot of difference because you will still probably have the same number of tables because you don’t lose any of that space,” said Myra Ghattis, owner of Slate Street Cafe.

However, that may not be the case for larger restaurants. Dan Garcia, the owner of Garcia’s Kitchen says this will allow them to serve on average, 16 more people, and Wednesday there is even more optimism because now if a county is in the turquoise level, they are allowed to operate at 75% capacity indoors and outdoors.